Iran win CAVA Beach Volleyball Championship title

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Sri Lanka to win the 1st Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Beach Volleyball Championship.

Iran 1’s Sina Shokati/ Mojtaba Aro beat Anjana/Sandun 2-0 (21-16,21-12) in the final match on Sunday.

Iran 2’s Mehdi Mahfoozi/ Ali Ghorbanpasandi won the bronze medal after their Sri Lankan opponents Tiron/Ashen withdrew from the match.

The three-day competition was held in Beach Park Negombo, Sri Lanka for the 75th Independence Cup.