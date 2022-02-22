Iran’s women move one place up FIBA ranking

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s basketball team moved up one place at the latest FIBA World Ranking.

Iran have moved up one place to 77th.

While the top four teams remain unchanged, with the U.S. still having the No. 1 spot, followed by Spain, Australia and Canada, Belgium have leapfrogged France into the No.5 position on the strength of resounding victories over Puerto Rico and Russia in the World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Washington.

In the current system of ranking, all games matter.

The French dropped a place to No. 6 after suffering defeats in two of their games at the World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.