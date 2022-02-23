Iran’s exports to Russia rise 60%

TEHRAN- Iran’s exports to Russia have increased 60 percent since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021) so far, the chairman of the Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce announced.

Hadi Tizhoosh Taban made the remarks in an Iran-Russia trade conference held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Tuesday.

Organized by the International Institute of Iran Industries Research (MPSIran), the event was attended by senior officials from both sides including Tizhoosh Taban and the MPSIran Managing Director Sina Sanjari.

Speaking in the meeting, Tizhoosh Taban underlined the significance of holding mutual business conferences between the two countries, saying: “Holding such conferences will result in the discussion of various aspects of trade in other countries, especially in Russia, from different angles.”

He added that in order to develop foreign trade, a roadmap should be drawn, saying: “To develop exports, infrastructure such as logistics should be provided, this capacity exists on the border of Astrakhan with Iran, so since [the Iranian calendar year] 1396 (ended in March 2018), an Iranian trade center was founded in the city of Astrakhan.”

This center can provide the necessary ground for expanding economic relations between the two countries and strengthen the presence of Iranian exporters in Russia, Tizhoosh Taban said.

Further in the event, Sanjari, as the secretary of the conference, spoke about logistical, industrial, and political advantages of the two countries which have resulted in the growth of economic relations and the upward trend of mutual trade.

Elsewhere in the conference, Ahmad Asl Rokanabadi, an advisor to the Iranian Parliament, also announced the establishment of foreign trade centers in other countries and said that the parliament and the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) have discussed and finalized the plan for establishing 195 trade centers in destination markets.

Referring to the development of petrochemical exports, Roknabadi said: "According to available statistics, Russia has raw materials for the production of petrochemical products, but its demand is always higher than production. Therefore, the country imports $30 billion worth of petrochemical products annually, and to make the most of this opportunity incentives should be provided for investors in this field.”

EF/MA

Photo: MPSIran Head Sina Sanjar (1st L) and chairman of Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce Hadi Tizhoosh Taban (2nd R)