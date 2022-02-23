Iran’s Gharibabadi discusses human rights with Russian, Chinese ambassadors

TEHRAN – Kazem Gharibabadi, the head of Iran’s Human Rights Headquarters, held separate meetings on Tuesday afternoon with the ambassadors of Russia and China to Iran.

During the meetings, the former diplomat discussed issues related to human rights. In the two meetings, Gharibabadi referred to cooperation, broad interaction and strategic relations between Iran and Russia and China. He emphasized development of cooperation in legal, judicial and human rights fields.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to exchange visits of specialized judicial delegations and exchange experiences in this field,” Gharibabadi said.

Russian Ambassador Levan Dzhagaryan welcomed the proposal, stressing the continued opposition to human rights resolutions issued against Iran for certain political purposes and the hostile measures against Tehran in this regard, according to the Al Alam news website.

Officials of the three countries announced that Iran, Russia and China, oppose the use of human rights as a tool against states, and affirmed the continuation and expansion of joint consultations at bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations in the field of human rights.

Chinese Ambassador Chang Hua also said political and international development will never have any effect on Beijing’s will to develop ties with Iran.

Chang also said, “Beijing condemns the interference of Western countries in the internal affairs of Iran under the pretext of violation of human rights.”

Earlier in January, Gharibabadi, who is an assistant to the chief of Iran’s Judiciary for international affairs, said that the United States commits massacres against peoples under the pretext of fighting terrorism.

“The U.S. policy of combating terrorism has only resulted in massacres against civilians and the destruction of homes,” Gharibabadi said on Twitter.

He added, “And under the pretext of fighting terrorism during the past two decades, America launched at least 14,000 drone attacks in 7 countries. What was the result? 48,000 civilians killed and tens of thousands of homes destroyed.”

He noted, “It should be clarified that 50 representatives of the U.S. Congress indicated in a letter to their country's president during the past few days the losses their country's anti-terror policy has inflicted on civilians, and called for a change in this policy.”