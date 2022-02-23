Top Iranian publishers honored at Printing Industry Festival

A publisher (R) receives an award from Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili during the closing ceremony of the 21st Printing Industry Festival in Tehran on February 22, 2022.

Tehran Publishers Union director Ahmad Abolhassani asked Esmaeili to allocate a building for a printing museum.

He said that publishing companies are prepared to contribute to the museum by donating a comprehensive collection of antique printing machinery and graphic arts equipment.

MMS/YAW

