Iran’s women’s futsal team fall short against Russia

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s futsal team lost to Russia 1-0 in a friendly match in Tehran on Wednesday.

The Persians had lost to the Russian team 5-1 in their first friendly on Monday.

Forouzan Soleymani’s team prepare for the 2022 AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup which will be held in September.

Iran will participate in the AFC Asian Cup to win the title for the third time in a row.

The Team have recently won the title in the 2022 CAFA Women's Championship.