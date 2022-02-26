Iran’s men’s compound win gold at World Archery Para Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s compound team claimed a gold medal at the 2022 World Archery Para Championships.

In the compound open final, Iran’s Ramezan Biabani and Hadi Nouri defeated Australia 145-143 to become this year’s champion whilst Slovakia beat France 150-141 to take bronze.

The women's event saw Turkey keep their composure to win 150-149 against Russian Archery Federation.

After being tied 148-148 at the end of the match, Iran’s Maryam Yavarpour and Farzaneh Asgari succeeded 20-19 in a shoot-off against Britain to secure the bronze medal.

Iran’s men's recurve team had previously qualified for the final match.

Gholamreza Rahimi and Asghar Zarei Nejad defeated Turkey 5-3 in the semifinals and will face Britain in the final match on Sunday.

A total of 223 archers from 40 nations compete in the championships in the United Arab Emirates.

The event started on Feb. 22 in Dubai, and will finish on Feb. 27.