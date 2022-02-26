Land title issued for over 9,000 hectares of Golestan National Park

TEHRAN – A cadastral map has been prepared for 9,477 hectares of the area of Golestan National Park, and a certificate of title was issued to evidence the government as the owner, Golestan Province’s Justice Department Chief, Heydar Asiabi, has announced.

Another 11,000 hectares of the National Park have been mapped and by the end of the current year (March 20), a single-page document will be issued to certify that the land is owned by the Department of Environment, he stated.

With the issuance of these documents, 24 percent of the areas of this biosphere reserve will be documented, and the survey of the remaining 75 percent will be done next year, he explained, IRNA reported on Saturday.

This year, a land title was also issued for 2,000 hectares of Alagol and Almagol International Wetlands in the name of the Forests, Rangelands, and Watershed Management Organization, according to Asiabi.

Stretched to 87,402 hectares, Golestan National Park is home to one-seventh of Iran's plant species, one-third of all birds, and half of the country's mammals, hosting 1,350 plant species and 302 wildlife species. It has been listed as one of the top fifty ecosystems on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1930.

So far, 150 species of birds have been identified in Golestan National Park. Golden Eagle, eastern imperial eagle, saker falcon, falcon, and bearded vulture are among the endangered birds of the park. Other birds of Golestan National Park include common pheasants, shrikes, griffon vulture, rosy starling, typical warblers, wheatears, finches, and common blackbirds.

The park holds a share of 3 species of amphibians and 24 species of reptiles.

