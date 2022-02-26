‘Fuel supply to various sectors carried out smoothly during winter’

TEHRAN – Head of National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) Keramat Veis-Karami has said his company has managed to supply the necessary fuel including gas and liquid fuel to various sectors during the cold season, Shana reported.

“With good planning and coordination among the subsidiaries of the Oil Ministry and with effective and coherent inter-agency cooperation, the winter fuel supply was carried out without any shortage and in the best possible way,” Veis-Karami said.

According to the official, all the entities involved in the production and delivery of natural gas and liquefied fuels in the country, including National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), NIOPDC, National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), as well as Oil Ministry’s Planning and Management Department worked in harmony to ensure smooth supply of fuel during the winter.

He also mentioned the constructive cooperation between the oil and energy ministries and with other relevant agencies, saying: "This coordination was done more coherently and better this year, and fortunately there was no particular problem in the operation of power plants and we did not have a report of blackouts."

“Hopefully we will not have any problems in this field in the remaining month of the year and the supply of fuel to the power plants will also continue uninterruptedly,” Veis-Karami added.

Referring to the continues storage of fuel for power plants, the official said: “Our storages are in a much better condition this year compared to the same period last year, and there is no shortage regarding stored volumes."

EF/MA