Rafat Hashempur, voice of Scarlett O’Hara in “Gone with the Wind”, dies at 90

TEHRAN – Iranian voiced actor Rafat Hashempur died from complications related to old age in her home in Karaj on Friday at 90.

She was best known for her work in the romance drama on the American civil war, “Gone with the Wind”, as Scarlett O’Hara played by Vivien Leigh.

In an Instagram post, Jalal Maqami, her husband and also a prominent voice actor, wrote, “To Him we shall surely return. Today, my wife, Lady Rafat Hashempur passed away.”

“She was born in Ardebil, and people mostly remember her with her voice for Vivien Leigh who starred as Scarlett in ‘Gone with the Wind’,” he said.

She also voiced Irene Papas in “The Message”, Hedy Lamarr in “Samson and Delilah”, Anna Magnani in “Rome, Open City”, Susan Hayward in “The Snows of Kilimanjaro” and “I Want to Live!” and Faye Dunaway in “Bonnie and Clyde”.

Her voice was also behind several characters portrayed by Sophia Loren, Ava Gardner, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Ingrid Bergman, Anne Bancroft, Susan Sarandon and many other celebrated actresses.

Hashempur also directed voice actors in several popular TV series, including the Canadian series “Road to Avonlea”, in which she also voiced Hetty King played by Jackie Burroughs.

When Iranian movies used to be dubbed, Hashempur also lent her voice to actresses such as Mahin Shahabi, Shahla Riahi, Fakhri Khorvash, Akram Mohammadi and Farideh Sepahmansur.

Over the past two decades, Hashempur almost quit dubbing, mostly focusing on education to train a new generation of voice actors, who are currently among the big names of Iran’s dibbing domain.

“We lived together for over 50 years,” Maqami told the Persian Service of ISNA and added, “We were always beside each other and worked together, and I’m really sad as she has gone. I lost my wife who was also my sympathetic colleague.”

He said that they learned many things from each other, and noted, “However, we were not training teachers for each other.”

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Managing Director Payman Jebelli sent a message of condolences published on Saturday.

“With her unparalleled skills, she worked devotedly and away from controversy, and her works will remain etched in our memories,” he said.

Photo: Iranian voice actor Rafat Hashempur in an undated photo.

MMS/YAW

