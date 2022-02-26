World Congress of Arts for Muhammad (S) exhibit opens in Shiraz

TEHRAN – An exhibition showcasing a selection of top submissions to the World Congress of Arts for Muhammad (S), the Prophet of Mercy opened on Saturday in Shiraz.

The Center for Artistic Creations of Professors in Shiraz organizes the congress in collaboration with several Islamic centers to promote artworks in different media.

The exhibition underway at the branch office of the National Library and Archives of Iran in Fars Province will run until March 3.

Top works in painting, calligraphy, calligraphic painting, poster design, typography, digital art, short film, music video, play, and short story and poetry will be honored on Sunday and Monday.

Hassan Ruholamin, an Iranian painter who is most famous for illustrating stories from the history of Islam, has created “Jabal an-Nur” exclusively for the congress.

The painting depicts the Prophet of Islam (S) climbing the rocks toward the cave of Hira, where he received his first revelation, which consisted of the first five ayats of Surah Al-Alaq from the angel Gabriel.

On pilgrimage to the Kaaba, Muslims usually visit the site located near Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The acrylic painting was done on a 100 X 150-centimeter canvas on July 6 and 7, 2021 at Nasirolmolk Mosque, a historical site in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

Ruholamin has previously created several other paintings on the Prophet Muhammad (S), including “Cave of Hira”.

Photo: A file photo shows an artist creating an artwork for the World Congress of Arts for Muhammad (S), the Prophet of Mercy.

