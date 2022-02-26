Russia launched special operation in Ukraine to denazify it: analyst

TEHRAN - A geopolitical analyst says that Moscow launched military operation again Ukraine to denazify it, demilitarize it, and ensure that the country remains neutral.

“Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine in order to denazify it, demilitarize it, and ensure that the country remains neutral,” Andrew Korybko tells the Tehran Times.

“President Putin also revealed that NATO had secretly established military infrastructure in Ukraine from which it was plotting to eventually attack his country,” Korybko argues.

Russian intelligence claims that the U.S. has clandestinely deployed strike weapons, including hypersonic missiles, to the region and in particular to Ukraine under the cover of the so-called “anti-missile systems”.

“Moscow also destroyed NATO’s secret military infrastructure there as well. The whole point is to ensure the integrity of Russia’s nuclear second-strike capabilities in order to preserve global strategic stability,” Korybko notes.

Russia has launched a military operation in Ukraine by land, air, and sea, the Europeans consider it the biggest attack in Europe since World War II and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.

The attacks began on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that he had approved a “special military operation”. The move came after Moscow earlier recognized rebel-held territories in Luhansk and Donetsk and said they had asked for its help.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: How do you see the latest developments in Ukraine?

A: Russia was compelled to force the U.S.-backed post-coup fascist Ukrainian authorities to peace after they continually violated the UNSC-endorsed Minsk Accords by initiating a third round of civil war hostilities in Donbas that Moscow described as genocide. The larger context in which this conflict is unfolding is the undeclared U.S.-provoked missile crisis in Europe.

This was prompted by NATO’s eastward expansion, the U.S.’ deployment of “anti-missile systems” and strike weapons to Russia’s borders, and Washington’s withdrawal from arms control pacts such as the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, and the Open Skies Treaty.

All of these dangerously contributed to eroding Russia’s nuclear second-strike capabilities and thus potentially putting the country in a perpetual position of nuclear blackmail vis-à-vis the U.S. President Putin also revealed that NATO had secretly established military infrastructure in Ukraine from which it was plotting to eventually attack his country. It was for these reasons that Russia’ launched its special operation in Ukraine in order to denazify it, demilitarize it, and ensure that the country remains neutral. Moscow also destroyed NATO’s secret military infrastructure there as well. The whole point is to ensure the integrity of Russia’s nuclear second-strike capabilities in order to preserve global strategic stability.

Q: What would be the reaction of Western powers to the Ukraine crisis? Why don't they resort to military reaction?

A: There is no “would be”, but “is”. The U.S.-led West imposed more anti-Russian sanctions and is dispatching more weapons to Ukraine. They’re unlikely to directly intervene though since President Putin warned that Russia will decisively respond to anyone who interferes with its special operation.

Q: To what extent do you think Russia will go ahead with its military operation in Ukraine? Do you predict the collapse of the Ukrainian government?

A: Russia will advance however far it deems necessary to accomplish its military-strategic goals. The Ukrainian government will be unable to stop Moscow’s military forces.

Q: How could the recent escalation affect the global economy and energy supply?

A: The U.S.-led West’s anti-Russian sanctions and Russia’s reciprocal ones against them will have an impact on the global economy though it’s unclear to what extent they’ll affect energy supply, let alone for how long.

Q: Do you think the Russia-West escalation will affect the Vienna talks?

A: No. These are two completely different issues that aren’t related whatsoever at all. There’s no connection.

