Cultural elements in Bushehr added to national heritage list

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has recently registered traditions long been practiced in Bushehr as the national intangible cultural heritage.

On Sunday, the ministry officially informed the governor-general of the southwestern province about the new entries to the prestigious list, CHTN reported.

The talent of making the local food of Kashkineh, the skill of making Zimun Halva, and women’s Tazieh (Iranian passion play on religious events especially on the day of Ashura) were among the items added to the prestigious list.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

