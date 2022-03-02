Iran, Kyrgyzstan ink MOU on port cooperation

TEHRAN- Iran and Kyrgyzstan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on port cooperation, Iran’s Port and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported on Wednesday.

As reported, the MOU was inked in the presence of PMO Head Ali-Akbar Safaei, and Advisor to Kyrgyzstan President Tengiz Bolturuk, and the two sides emphasized the bilateral cooperation.

Addressing the meeting in which the mentioned MOU was signed, Safaei said according to tariffs, laws and regulations, the condition is provided for the presence of investors in the ports of Iran.

The PMO welcomes the presence of Kyrgyz investors in Iran's southern ports by drafting a contract and reviewing it in the form of a joint committee, the official noted.

Kyrgyz investors and the private sector can use the facilities of the free trade zones by establishing an office in the Kish Free Zone or Qeshm Free Zone (both in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, as the MOU was signed with Port and Maritime Department of this province), the PMO head stated.

Bolturuk, for his part, spoke of Bishkek's interest in developing joint trade and economic relations and cooperation with Iran, and called for the cooperation to be operational as soon as possible.

He said, “Due to the changes and problems we have in the transit of goods from the west, we want to use the transit routes of the east and Iranian ports for the transit of goods.”

Meanwhile, during a meeting with Head of Hormozgan Province Ports and Maritime Department Alireza Mohammadi Karaji-Ran on Sunday, the Kyrgyz official had said his country’s companies are eager for expanding collaborations with Iranian counterparts.

Bolturuk, who visited Iran’s southern Shahid Rajaei Port on top of a delegation, expressed the Kyrgyz government’s interest and willingness for investing in Shahid Rajaee Port’s hinterland, and said: “One of our important missions in this trip is to make the necessary preparations for the active presence of Kyrgyz companies in Shahid Rajaei port in order to improve economic relations between the two countries.”

Referring to the designation of 32 investment projects in the economic plans of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Bolturuk continued: “Among the mentioned projects in different investment sectors, activity in Shahid Rajaei port, especially in the field of mining, is one of our priorities.”

According to the official, Kyrgyzstan is seriously seeking the development of relations and joint economic cooperation with Iran.

“In line with the emphasis of our president on the implementation of cooperation as soon as possible, we are very serious and determined to invest in Shahid Rajaei Port and we are ready to start our activities in this port as soon as March,” he stressed.

MA/MA