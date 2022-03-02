Two-year death anniversary: Siamand Rahman

TEHRAN – Two years ago this day, Siamand Rahman’s heart stopped beating. The world's strongest Paralympian, died at the age of 32.

Last year, the Iranian National Paralympic Committee (NPC) organized a Para powerlifting competition to mark the first anniversary of his death and the competition will be held on Thursday for the second successive year.

Rahman started his international career in 2008, winning the gold medal at the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation Junior World Games in the New Jersey, the United States.

His most memorable sporting achievements came in 2012 and 2016 when Rahman won two gold medals at the Paralympic Games.

At Rio 2016, the Iranian became the first Paralympian to break the 300-kilogram barrier with a lift of 310kg in the men’s over-107kg final.

He had promised to set a new record at Tokyo 2020 but Siamand was the greatest absentee in the Games.

Rahman who was preparing to compete in his third Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020, where he wanted to set a new world record in World Para Powerlifting, will always be remembered for his kind smile and enthusiasm - An epitome of hope, humanity, faith, love and peace.

Rahman was also a three-time world champion and three-time Asian Para Games gold medalist.

Rest in peace, Siamand. You will always be remembered.