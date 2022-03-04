Iran FM discusses Vienna talks, Ukraine crisis with Irish counterpart

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held phone talks on Thursday night with his Irish counterpart, Simon Coveney.

The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues, including the Ukraine crisis and the Vienna talks.

Referring to the Irish foreign minister's visit to Tehran last month and his meeting with Coveney on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Amir Abdollahian expressed hope that Iran-Ireland cooperation will increase effectively and that economic and trade relations will be enhanced more than ever before through drawing up a roadmap.

The top Irish diplomat also spoke of the Vienna talks, saying all parties are willing to take the final step, and efforts are being made to achieve maximum confidence and trust to reach a deal.

Coveney called the issue of economic guarantees important for Iran and said, "As a facilitator of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, we have redoubled our efforts and Ireland for its part can play its reassuring role."

Resolution 2231 endorsed the nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA, in July 2015.

Amir Abdollahian says war is not solution to Ukraine crisis

Elsewhere in the conversation, Amir Abdollahian said, "War is not the solution to the crisis in Ukraine and no other crisis."

He however noted that the root cause of the crisis and efforts by NATO to spread militarism in the region should not be overlooked.

In this regard, the top Iranian diplomat referred to the experience of the 20-year presence of the United States and NATO in Afghanistan.

He said, "Also, in the case of the Yemeni crisis, the war should be stopped and a political solution should be the first priority." Amir Abdollahian added that the recent Security Council resolution on Yemen does not take into account the realities in this country and will not help end the war against it.

The Irish foreign minister also said that Dublin did not support the resolution on Yemen and is seeking dialogue in the country.

“We believe that the United Nations should help the negotiation process to resolve the crisis in countries where we are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe," Coveney noted.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Ireland also stressed the need to continue consultations in efforts to develop bilateral relations and resolving regional and international issues.

