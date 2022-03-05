Iranian national in Ukraine dies: embassy

TEHRAN — Following the news of the death of an Iranian citizen in Ukraine, the Iranian embassy in Kyiv confirmed the report after serious investigations.

After contacting the Ukrainian police, the embassy expressed regret over the death of the citizen, named Mohammad Mohsen Shoushtarian.

Shoushtarian, 51, was leaving Kharkiv along with an another Iranian and Ukrainian national, when he suffered a heart failure near the Russian town of Novaya Vadaloga and died despite medical assistance.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while expressing its sincere condolences and sympathy with the family and relatives of the deceased, is trying to gain additional information regarding the causes of the accident and the condition of the body of the deceased,” the statement issued by the embassy read.

