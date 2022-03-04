Iran's UN envoy: Resolution against Russia not impartial

TEHRAN- Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has explained why Tehran abstained from voting on an anti-Russian UN General Assembly resolution.

“We believe that the current text of the resolution before the General Assembly lacks impartiality and realistic mechanisms for resolving the crisis through peaceful means.

Furthermore, not all member states of the United Nations were given the opportunity to engage in negotiations on the text of the resolution,” Takht Ravanchi said on Wednesday.

He stated that Iran is deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and reaffirmed Tehran's principled stance on the need for a peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, as well as for all parties to fully respect the well-established provisions of the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.

“The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is of great importance for Iran,” he said, adding that “sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be fully respected.”

“We note that the current complexities in the fragile region of Eastern Europe have been exacerbated by the provocative actions and decisions of the U.S. and NATO,” he said, emphasizing the need to address the underlying causes of such crises in order to find long-term and permanent solutions.

“The security concerns of Russia must be respected,” he added.

Takht Ravanchi reiterated Iran's opposition to all conflicts and damage perpetrated on civilian lives and infrastructures.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran calls for urgent cessation of hostilities and de-escalation of tensions in the current conflict. In this regard, Iran underlines the essentiality of dialogue to address issues of concerns to all sides leading to long-lasting results,” Takht Ravanchi added.

He encouraged the UN to avoid using double standards, especially when it comes to maintaining international peace and security, stating, “It is unfortunate to note that the UN, in particular the Security Council, has at times neglected this principle which has undermined its credibility. A case in point is the Security Council’s handling of the conflict in Yemen.”

Takht Ravanchi went on to say that the Iranian government will continue to advocate for a “comprehensive, peaceful, and sustained” resolution to the current conflict “including an immediate ceasefire and start of the dialogue as well as provision of humanitarian assistance to the people in need.”

On Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly approved an anti-Russian resolution sponsored by the United States and Albania. An earlier resolution by UN Security Council was rejected by Russia, a permanent member of the council.

The resolution was approved by the Assembly with 141 votes in favor, five votes against, and 35 abstentions.

It "deplores" Russia's continued military action in Ukraine and demands that Moscow cease fighting and withdraw its soldiers.

