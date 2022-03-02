Iran continues efforts to evacuate nationals from Ukraine: Ambassador

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine Manouchehr Moradi has said that his country will continue efforts to bring home Iranians stranded in Ukraine.

The ambassador noted that all Iranian nationals residing in Ukraine are safe.

“Since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has devoted all its activities and efforts to two very basic issues. The first issue was the protection of Iranian citizens and efforts around the clock to transfer them outside Ukraine, and the second issue was monitoring developments and sending timely reports to the center,” Moradi said in a video message. “Despite all the difficulties in Ukraine, all compatriots are in perfect health. Fortunately, we have not received any reports of injuries or problems that may endanger the lives of our compatriots.”

He added, “The embassy has been serving its compatriots full time in recent days.”

The ambassador also introduced the phone number 00380630449029 for Iranian citizens to call the embassy in case they needed assistance. “We have also appointed people in major Ukrainian cities such as Kharkov and Odessa who can help the Iranians leave in a timely manner,” Moradi said, according to Fars News.

The ambassador said some Iranian citizens are not willing to leave Ukraine, underlining that these citizens can call the embassy if they need help.

Moradi asked his compatriots in Ukrainian cities to take refuge in a safe place, and if they intend to leave the cities, they must go to the west of Ukraine and try to use the railways and city trains to Lviv.

The ambassador pointed out that according to reports, the Polish border is currently busier than the rest of the border, but the situation is better in southern Ukraine.

Addressing Iranian citizens in Ukraine, Moradi said, “If you do not need to travel in or out of town, be sure to take refuge. Be sure to pay attention to the announcements made by the embassy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Kyiv municipality and the cities of residence, as well as the announcements made by the Ukrainian government, especially during the 24 hours of traffic and the declaration of martial law.”

He added, “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran will provide its services and will never stop its activities until the last Iranians who are here and those who wish and want to go abroad are sent abroad.”

Also, Ukrainian ambassador to Tehran Sergei Bordeliak stressed his country’s commitment to saving Iranians' lives and helping them leave Ukraine.

In talks with the head of the Eurasian First Office of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Bordeliak pointed out the difficult situation in his country and blamed the delay and the failure of a number of Iranian students to leave Ukraine via the Polish border on the gathering of thousands of Ukrainians as well as other countries nationals at the border.

Bordeliak promised to continue contacts with relevant Ukrainian officials over the matter.

At the same time, he called for understanding the special situation of his country and stressed the need to respect the regulations pertaining to the priority of people with special conditions, especially the elderly and women.

It should be noted that a significant number of students and other Iranians living in Ukraine have in recent days left the country and entered Ukraine's neighbors.

This came after the escalation of tensions in Ukraine-Russia relations, and especially after the start of the war.

On Tuesday morning, the first group of Iranian students returned to Iran by a private flight, and in order for more of them to return, necessary coordination is underway with some countries, including Poland and Hungary.

Earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in a telephone call with Iran’s Ambassador to Warsaw Hossein Gharibi, inquired about the latest situation of Iranians living in Ukraine, who have arrived in Poland.

While appreciating the measures taken, Amir Abdollahian asked the ambassador of Iran to Poland to provide all necessary needs, including food and health, to the Iranian citizens.

In the phone call, Gharibi presented a report on the latest situation of Iranians and emphasized that necessary measures have been taken to accommodate and provide other necessities for the Iranians and they are going to be returned by air from Warsaw to Tehran.

He also noted that due to a long line of people on the border, people’s entry into Poland is slow.

The Iranian foreign minister also raised the issue of the Iranian nationals in his recent telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Amir Abdollahian told Lavrov that Iran is making efforts to bring home its citizens in Ukraine through the war-torn country’s neighbors.

Securing the safety and health of Iranian nationals residing in Ukraine is our top priority and we expect conditions to be set for their safe exit [from Ukraine],” the Iranian foreign minister told his Russian counterpart.

