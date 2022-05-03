Iran urges US to correct Trump’s illegal act, take political initiative to revive nuclear deal

TEHRAN- Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Tuesday urged the current U.S. administration to “correct the illegal behavior” of Donald Trump and take steps toward “political initiatives” in order to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney.

The conversation took place as the Vienna talks to revitalize the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, have stalemated.

Iran’s chief diplomat insisted Iran will continue the “path of diplomacy” to reach a final agreement by observing its red lines.

“Now it is the turn of the American side to take a realistic approach, correct the illegal behavior of Trump and take steps toward political initiatives. And we also, by observing our red lines, continue the path of diplomacy to reach a final agreement,” Amir Abdollahian said, according to a press release by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Praising efforts by the Irish foreign minister to revitalize the JCPOA, Amir Abdollahian said Iran not only Iran has put forward political initiatives during the talks it has also shown the necessary will to reach a “good, strong and durable” agreement in practice.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump quit the JCPOA in May 2018 in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and reimposed all sanctions on Iran lifted under the JCPOA and imposed new ones under different pretexts.

For his part, Coveney said it necessary to achieve a good nuclear agreement which would meet the demands of Iran and all other sides in the Vienna negotiations.

Foreign Minister Coveney also said his country will leave no stone unturned to reduce international tensions, especially efforts to resurrect the nuclear agreement.

The Irish foreign minister also said the intensification of tensions resulting from the Ukraine war is a source of worry.

Amir Abdollahian also said he has sent the message of the Ukrainian foreign minister to his Russian counterpart twice. “So far, two times I have carried the message of the Ukrainian foreign minister to my Russian counterpart.”

Iran’s foreign minister reiterated Tehran’s strong feeling against war and displacement of people in Ukraine, Yemen, Palestine, Afghanistan, and other parts of the world and said “we believe that steps must be taken toward realization of peace and durable stability through political solutions.”