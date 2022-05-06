MP: Iran’s drone capabilities non-negotiable

TEHRAN — An Iranian lawmaker says the United States is slapping restrictions on Iran's drone industry in order to get additional concessions from Iranians in the Vienna talks.

Mohammad Hassan Asfari said the United States' latest application of sanctions on Iran's drone industry shows that the Islamic Republic is a regional power due to its armed forces' skills, including drone strength.

The Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), known as drones, can fly very long distances, carry weapons, and take images and videos.

Asafari added the UAVs are very stealthy in the face of enemy radars.

He added the Islamic Republic is willing to share its knowledge of manufacturing UAVs with neighboring countries in order to improve regional security and military capabilities.

On April 29, the chief of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force hailed successful flights by two unidentified drones over the Israeli-occupied territory, which the Tel Aviv regime attempted to keep hidden. Esmail Qaani broke the story while addressing Quds Day marchers on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

MP Asafari said the stealth capability of Iran-made UAVs has alarmed the Zionists.

Iranian drones are capable of photographing U.S. military facilities in the Persian Gulf, but this does not convert into threatening any country until it endangers Iran's national interests, he remarked.

Concerning the impact of U.S. sanctions on the talks in Vienna, Austria, intended to lift anti-Iran sanctions and resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal, the MP said Washington tries to instill fear of Iran in the region in order to extract more concessions in the nuclear negotiations, but regional states are aware that the Islamic Republic is not a threat to the region, but the Zionist regime and the U.S. are.

The House of Representatives of the United States ratified an anti-Iran bill to limit Iran's defense power. With 424 votes in favor and 2 against, U.S. legislators approved the bill to counter Iran's drone industry. The bill is called Stop Iranian Drones Act, known as SIDA.

