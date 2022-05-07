Israeli regime under siege by Islamic resistance: top cleric

TEHRAN- Hojjatoleslam Seyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard, Tehran's Friday Prayers leader, slammed the Israeli regime for its continued brutality against Palestinians and sacrilege of Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying the Zionists are peppered with the Islamic Resistance Movement.

“The occupying regime of Israel has been besieged by the Islamic Resistance forces,” Hojjatoleslam Aboutorabifard remarked to a crowd of worshippers at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla.

Slamming the Zionist regime's cruelty against Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the cleric said, “Today, Palestine is the first and number one issue of the Islamic world and despite inhumane behavior and brutalities of Zionist regime forces against Palestinians in the occupied lands, this issue is very hopeful for the Islamic world while it is a sign of despair for enemies of Islamic countries,” Aboutorabifard pointed out.

He said that Zionists are currently under siege in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as by the Lebanese Resistance Movement, Iraq's Hash al-Shaabi forces, and courageous Yemeni soldiers.

The top cleric went on to say that the situation in the occupied territories is entirely different, favoring Palestinians and that this course will continue until the Tel Aviv regime is fully destroyed.

Aboutorabifard also noted that millions of people throughout the world marched in support of Quds Day, which fell on April 29.

International Quds Day is a yearly event against Israel's occupation of Beit-ul-Muqaddas. On the last Friday of Ramadan, anti-Zionist rallies are organized in Muslim and Arab nations, particularly in Iran. Rallies are also held in some non-Muslim countries.

The late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, proposed International Quds Day in 1979 as a show of solidarity with the Palestinians with an emphasis on the value of the holy Quds to Muslims.

