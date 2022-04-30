Sound of Zionists’ bones shattering can be heard: top security official

TEHRAN— Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) secretary says International Quds Day marches set a milestone in weakening the already desperate Israeli regime, noting that the sound of Zionist regime’s “bones” being shattered is being heard.

Writing on his Twitter account on Saturday, Ali Shamkhani said, “Great Khomeini's call for freedom and oppression has penetrated deeper than ever into the hearts of the lovers of Islamic Revolution and the sound of the bones of international Zionism being broken can be heard louder.”

Millions of Iranians from all walks of life marched the streets on the last Friday of Ramadan to mark “International Quds Day”. The massive rallies were intended to highlight the Palestinian cause as the Islamic world’s number one priority.

In view of the analysts the large rallies were synonymous with a referendum to put an end to the apartheid against the Palestinians by the regime of Israel.

This great show of support for Palestinians came as Israel’s racist approach toward Palestinian worshippers has angered people across the world.

The marches proved that people’s heart regardless of where they live beat for the oppressed Palestinians. Moreover, the rallies showed that people shun occupation, suppression, and racism.

Also, this is a lesson from history that injustice cannot exist forever.

