Certain countries transfer terrorists to Afghanistan: official

TEHRAN- Several countries in the region and beyond, according to the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), are transferring Takfiri terrorists to Afghanistan.

Speaking at the fourth meeting of the Regional Security Dialogue in Dushanbe, Tajikistan's capital, Ali Shamkhani said terrorism and extremism are among the primary reasons of instability in Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, we have alarming evidence of the presence and involvement of some regional and extra-regional countries in the transfer of terrorists to Afghanistan,” he noted.

To avoid insecurity and instability, Shamkhani encouraged regional governments to concentrate their efforts on improving security and putting unified deterrent measures on the table.

All countries, including Afghanistan's acting Taliban government, must fulfill their obligations in this respect, according to Iran's senior security official.

Citing regional conditions, not least the United States' humiliating failure in Afghanistan, Shamkhani said Washington must not only free the Afghan people's frozen assets, but also recompense for the harm it has inflicted in the war-torn country.

He went on to say that the U.S. policies are to blame for the “two catastrophes of the 20-year war in Afghanistan and the war in Ukraine.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always called for the establishment of security, peace, and stability in Afghanistan and deems it necessary for the development and welfare of Afghans and other nations in the region,” the SNSC secretary said, referring to Iran's efforts to improve security in its neighboring country.

Shamkhani underlined that Iran has been hosting roughly five million Afghans in recent years, and this has caused a slew of problems for the country owing to a lack of effective foreign help and harsh sanctions.

Discrimination and loss of rights in numerous domains, according to the SNSC secretary, are among the key elements that allow terrorist groups to exploit the situation in Afghanistan.

Iran’s top security official emphasized that establishing a broad-based administration in Afghanistan will foster stability.

“If we want to limit grounds for the U.S. interference in Afghanistan,” Shamkhani said, “we need to embrace correct measures to handle Afghanistan's issues, notably in the economic sector.”

