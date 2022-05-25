Iran’s security chief to attend regional forum in Dushanbe

TEHRAN — Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Special Representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Secretary of Iran’s the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), will participate in the fourth session of the Regional Security Dialogue Forum, scheduled to be held on Friday in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

According to reports, the meeting will be attended by secretaries, advisers and representatives of the national security councils of Iran, Russia, China, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

Recent developments in Afghanistan will be discussed in the forum.

Pakistan has not yet informed the dialogue officials about its presence in the forum, as the new government has not appointed a national security advisor yet.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Shamkhani will meet with some of his counterparts to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.

The regional security forum was established in 2018 on the initiative of Iran.

It is worth mentioning that the first and second meetings were hosted by Tehran and the third by New Delhi.