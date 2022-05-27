Iran seizes two Greek oil tankers

TEHRAN — The Islamic Revolutions Guards Corps (IRGC) naval forces detained two Greek oil tankers in the Persian Gulf on Friday, the IRGC public relations office announced on Friday night.

Delta Poseidon, which belonged to Delta vessels of Greece was seized in front of Asalouyeh port, while Prudent Warrior was seized in front of Bandar Lengeh port.

The IRGC Navy seized the vessels after they loaded their cargo.

The ships loaded their cargo from Basrah, Iraq.

Prior to their seizures, Nour News, a media outlet close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) spoke of “punitive measures” for Greece due to their piracy in detaining a ship that bore the Iranian flag.

The Prudent Warrior vessel was carrying the oil cargo for the U.S.

The seizures were in response to the arrest of an Iranian tanker on the coasts of Greece a few days earlier upon an order by the U.S.

According to AFP, Greece has called the seizure of its tankers in the Persian Gulf an act of "piracy". However, they don’t say it was the Greeks who started this game.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry had summoned the Greek charge d'affaires in Tehran for the seizure of a tanker carrying the Iranian oil.