Sayyed Nasrallah on Israeli war games

The Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has warned Israel against the slightest mistake it may make during the regime’s expected upcoming month-long military drills.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says last year, “[the Israeli regime] wanted to conduct large military drills across the entire occupied territories but canceled it because of the ‘sword of al-Quds’ battle and the victory of the Palestinians.”

Sayyed Nasrallah says whilst the regime has not announced the exact start date of the maneuvers, “it seems that this year [the regime] will go ahead with [large scale military drills],” which he noted will possibly begin in the first week of May.

This means the war games will later coincide with the Lebanese elections slated for May 15.

“The [regime’s] navy forces, air forces, land forces, security apparatus, internal security forces, reserve forces” will all participate, Nasrallah noted, “and will last a month, the month of maneuvers.”

Addressing the Israeli regime, the Hezbollah Chief says “today, I want to tell the Zionists, firstly, this matter does not scare us but requires us to be careful.”

“We have to always take into consideration during these types of maneuvers and this sort of readiness level the Israelis might do something stupid.”

“[the Israelis may] hit a target, kill a person, bomb [Lebanese territory]” Sayyed Nasrallah explained, “and [the Israeli regime] assumes that because we are aware Israel is in a state of readiness and conducting large scale drills we will be afraid and step back.”

Nasrallah went on tell the Israelis “in anticipation of your military drills, and here the Lebanese will be surprised, over the past weeks, when our political arm was working on the elections, our resistance forces were conducting their own secret maneuvers in silence.”

“I don’t think many Lebanese even sensed this” he added.

“[Hezbollah conducted] maneuvers on all the scenarios” Nasrallah noted, “and all the hypotheses and all the weapons at our disposal.”

The Hezbollah Chief said “today, I announce that when the Israeli drills begin, if they start before or after the elections, nobody will realize this and this is one of the major characteristics of the resistance,” he pointed out, “we the resistance in Lebanon will be fully prepared and on our highest alert level.”

He says the members of Hezbollah will be at this state so they are not “taken by any surprises”

Sayyed Nasrallah further warned the Israeli regime saying: “don’t gamble on some tiredness here or there, some hunger and poverty, fear or hesitance”

He threatened the regime that if “any mistake, any stupidness, any act of aggression - minor or major - that the Israelis may take will be responded to immediately and directly” Nasrallah declared as chants erupted at the live televised speech inside the huge martyr's hall in southern Beirut.

The Hezbollah Secretary-General told the Israeli regime if it makes a mistake “you won’t be hearing the words a response will come at the relevant time and place.”

“And don’t think we are busy with the election,” Nasrallah added, “the elections will not affect our readiness nor will it affect our main and essential goal to defend Lebanon,” he added.

Nasrallah noted global developments have concerned the “Israeli enemy” and opened “new paths” for the Lebanese resistance.

Nasrallah pointed to the Americans fleeing Afghanistan which he said “[U.S. President Joe] Biden is trying to make the world forget about [the U.S. withdrawal], but in America, they keep reminding him.”

The Americans fleeing Afghanistan, according to Nasrallah, “alarmed the Israeli entity and America’s allies in the region, today also, the Russia-Ukraine war the possible outcomes that may occur is also concerning for the [Israeli] entity.”

He pointed out that the international community is possibly facing “a new world order that will no longer see America [as it was before]” which Nasrallah said, “this also opens in front of us many new paths and a stronger future”.

Nasrallah also slammed some Arab states that have normalized ties with Israel saying “It is the most wicked of hypocrisy that is being said these days when some Arab countries stand up and say that relations with Israel are to serve the Palestinian people.”

“How many Palestinian lives have been saved, houses prevented from demolition, settlements stopped from expanding, the brutal aggression still ongoing and the besieged Gaza Strip still under blockade as a result of normalizing ties?” he asked.

Four Arab countries, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco, normalized relations with the regime under a U.S.-brokered agreement in 2020, under then U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah pointed out that "the path of normalization must be decisively confronted in Iraq, and that the Iraqi authorities are living up to this historic responsibility.”

Also during Nasrallah’s speech which was part of the celebrations on the anniversary of International Quds Day, the Hezbollah leader paid a salute to the tens of thousands who gathered for Friday prayers at the al-Aqsa Mosque, and to "everyone who participated in the commemoration of this day. We salute the millions and hundreds of thousands."

Paying tribute to the Palestinians protecting the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, he said that "the sacrifices of the Palestinian people should address the human conscience, and the conscience of every Muslim and free person in this world," noting that "this is an occasion to highlight the high patience and readiness for sacrifice and legendary steadfastness, and the amazing operations that the Palestinians are carrying out."

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that "America, the leaders of the West, the Zionist movement and all those who dealt with them worked to consolidate the entity and try to strengthen it in this region," adding that "they bet on time for the Palestinians to forget their land, and for the Arabs to forget the issue, but today we confirm that this path has collapsed."

He stressed that "all the bullets, guns and blood of the martyrs tells the world that the plots of the Zionists have failed.”

He also emphasized that "the question of Palestine is part of our religion, our faith, and our dignity, and we are a [Muslim] nation that cannot give up its faith and belief or its dignity,"

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that "the latest Palestinian military resistance has proven that Israel is conquered, with no destiny, and is not the absolute superior force anymore, and we have inflicted one defeat on it after the other," adding that "from a year ago until today, the paths of the resistance and resistance movements that the enemy fears and is working to dismantle have instead developed."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah added that "the course of resistance operations inside the territories occupied in 1948 and in the [occupied] West Bank recently, especially unilateral [lone wolf] operations, caused a violent shock to the entity," adding that "the unilateral operations represent a very qualitative escalation in the course of the resistance in Palestine."

Nasrallah pointed out that these operations "represent a very dangerous development for the occupation, because they do not require operation rooms, nor enormous capabilities," explaining that they "revealed the fragile and weak level of security for the entity, and the inability of the Israeli security services to discover the resistance members."

He stressed that the operations "strongly shook the confidence of the Israelis including their army and governance, and this has very big repercussions.”

Tensions have been mounting during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan as the regime again put severe restrictions on workshopped accessing the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Israeli regime’s regular brutal attacks on protesters in the Mosque compounds and across the occupied territories over the past weeks has led to mounting condemnation.