Quds Force chief lauds triumphant flight of drones over occupied lands

TEHRAN- The chief of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force has hailed successful flights by two unidentified drones over the Israeli-occupied territory, which the Tel Aviv regime attempted to keep hidden.

Esmail Qaani broke the story while addressing Quds Day marchers on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

The successful operation, according to Brigadier General Qaani, took place a few months ago.

“Zionist entity sent 41 fighter jets and reconnaissance aircraft to intercept the two drones but they failed,” he stated.

The drones put Israel on “high alert,” but the Zionist regime “did not disclose the truth of what happened” and subsequently lied to its people by claiming to have performed surprise drills, the IRGC Quds Force commander stated.

“The regime was not man enough to tell the truth about the drone operation, where the drones came from, what they belonged to and what they were supposed to do,” Qaani said.

“They lied to their own people; they said they were conducting drills.”

Iran has made significant advances in its military sector over the last few decades. The Islamic Republic has succeeded in producing missiles, drones, planes, tanks, submarines, and other military hardware.

Israel's minister of military affairs confirmed Iran's drone capability in September 2021, asserting the Islamic Republic had "accurate" and "destructive" drones capable of crossing thousands of kilometers.

In his address on Friday, Qaani also said the splendid Quds Day rallies will continue and that the resistance front would become stronger day by day until the occupying regime was overthrown.

“It is better for the Zionists to return to their original homelands in Europe or any other place from which they came before it is too late. Israel is heading towards extinction,” General Qaani underlined.

Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is respected as a spiritual leader by Muslims all over the globe, and International Quds Day is one of his legacies. Ayatollah Khomeini called the last Friday of Ramadan Quds Day in 1979, shortly after leading an Islamic Revolution that deposed the U.S.-backed regime of Shah in Iran.

Hundreds of thousands of people stage rallies every year in different corners of the world in support of the Palestinians in their struggle to liberate their lands occupied by the Zionist regime.