‘Never in a thousand years had I thought I’d head this government’

TEHRAN — In his Thursday remarks, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that he heads a government that he never imagined in a thousand years would have this composition. His remarks were intended to praise his cabinet, but what did he really mean by these words?

“Everybody wants the good of the country,” Bennett said during an event at Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s house in Jerusalem. However, these remarks come at a time when the Israeli regime is declining from within.

Domestic disputes among the Israeli politicians have reached an all-time high, particularly when former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bennett have entered verbal quarrels about the management of the fake regime.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also touted the disparate ruling coalition, stressing the theme of unity as Israelis marked the country’s 74th Independence Day.

“I head a government that I never imagined in a thousand years would have this composition,” he said.

The current government was formed last June after Netanyahu and his allies again failed to secure a parliamentary majority following the fourth elections in two years. The conflicts are so high that even Bennett had to acknowledge them.

Acknowledging the government’s divides, Bennett insisted they were an advantage and not a detriment.

“A culture of disagreement is a blessing… If we have goodwill and don’t cast doubt on each other’s intentions, then we argue about the crux of the matter,” he said.

He then went on to say that nothing is happening in the country.

“Everything is calm, everything is going too smoothly.”

Aside from internal issues, Israel has been under scrutiny from the international world for inciting riots in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Friday, Israeli forces looked for those who conducted an axe and knife attack in Tel Aviv that killed three Israelis before fleeing in a vehicle, according to Al Jazeera.

Police said they were looking for two individuals, aged 19 and 20, from the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. Some behind the recent attacks have come from in or around Jenin, and Israeli soldiers have launched raids that have caused gun fights there.

“We will get our hands on the terrorists and their supportive environment, and they will pay the price,” said Mr. “Everything Is Calm”, otherwise known as Bennett after meeting senior officials late Thursday.

The stabbing on Thursday, which happened on the so-called Israel's Independence Day, was the latest in a string of lethal retaliatory attacks inside the country in recent weeks.

Israeli assaults into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound have heightened the unrest in Quds.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas praised Thursday's retaliatory attack, saying it was in response to the violence at Jerusalem's holy site.

"The storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque will not go unpunished," declared Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem. "The valiant operation in Tel Aviv is a practical manifestation of what the resistance warned of."

On Thursday, Israeli police invaded the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, wounding at least 16 Palestinians and detaining scores.

According to the Sama al-Quds field medical center, 14 people were injured, including 14 with fractures from rubber-coated bullets and tear gas asphyxia.

According to the Red Crescent, two persons were beaten and transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Around 50 Palestinian individuals, including the elderly and children, were arrested and transported out of the Bab al-Silsila compound (Chain Gate).

Between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday, at least 600 settlers stormed the compound through the Moroccan Gate.

Settler incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under police protection resumed after a 10-day break during the final days of Ramadan, when tensions were high.

In a statement on Thursday, Hamas said settler incursions are “a serious escalation and direct provocation, threatening a comprehensive explosion, for which the occupation government bears full responsibility”.

Also on April 15, Israeli occupation forces invaded the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, leaving at least 158 Palestinians injured and hundreds imprisoned, according to doctors.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency agency, the majority of the injured were transferred to hospitals. The endowment said one of the guards at the location was wounded in the eye with a rubber-coated bullet.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, Israeli forces hampered the arrival of ambulances and paramedics to the mosque, while Palestinian media reported that dozens of injured worshippers were still stuck inside the property.

We cannot know for sure what is interpreted as “smooth” for Bennett, but surely the apartheid regime of Israel has not experienced such forms of intifada in the past years.

Bennett’s far-right strategy in dealing with the Palestinians has backfired and mistrust among the Zionist settlers is increasing as they are worried about their security. Put these together with the fact that the Israeli economy is sinking, and we have got a new definition of “smooth” in the dictionary.