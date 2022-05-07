Foreign Ministry: Quds occupiers on verge of decline

TEHRAN— Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the frequent aggressions of the Israeli regime’s forces on Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, saying that the occupiers of Quds are on the verge of decline.

Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the Zionists forces’ repeated attacks on the mosque and the brutal attacks by Israeli forces on worshippers and defenders of Palestinian holy sites,

The occupation and the occupiers are on decline, and the struggle against the usurpers of Quds and Palestine is a natural, legitimate and legal right of the Palestinian people, Khatibzadeh added.

Referring to the escalating aggression and brutal actions of the Israeli apartheid regime in the occupied territories, the spokesman called on nations, governments and regional as well as international organizations to help the Palestinians defend themselves against the Zionist occupiers.

Khatibzadeh concluded his statement by emphasizing the need for the unity of the Islamic world to defend Palestine and save Al-Aqsa Mosque, and described the normalization of relations with the Israeli apartheid regime as one of the factors that encourage and intensify violence by Zionists in the occupied territories.

On Friday, Israeli forces looked for those who conducted an axe and knife attack in Tel Aviv that killed three Israelis before fleeing in a vehicle, according to Al Jazeera.

Police said they were looking for two individuals, aged 19 and 20, from the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. Some behind the recent attacks have come from in or around Jenin, and Israeli soldiers have launched raids that have caused gun fights there.

“We will get our hands on the terrorists and their supportive environment, and they will pay the price,” said Mr. “Everything Is Calm”, otherwise known as Naftali Bennett after meeting senior officials late Thursday.

The stabbing on Thursday, which happened on the so-called Israel's Independence Day, was the latest in a string of lethal retaliatory attacks inside the country in recent weeks.

Israeli assaults into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound have heightened the unrest in Quds.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas praised Thursday's retaliatory attack, saying it was in response to the violence at Jerusalem's holy site.

"The storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque will not go unpunished," declared Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem. "The valiant operation in Tel Aviv is a practical manifestation of what the resistance warned of."

On Thursday, Israeli police invaded the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, wounding at least 16 Palestinians and detaining scores.

According to the Sama al-Quds field medical center, 14 people were injured, including 14 with fractures from rubber-coated bullets and tear gas asphyxia.

According to the Red Crescent, two persons were beaten and transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Around 50 Palestinian individuals, including the elderly and children, were arrested and transported out of the Bab al-Silsila compound (Chain Gate).

Between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday, at least 600 settlers stormed the compound through the Moroccan Gate.

Settler incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under police protection resumed after a 10-day break during the final days of Ramadan, when tensions were high.

In a statement on Thursday, Hamas said settler incursions are “a serious escalation and direct provocation, threatening a comprehensive explosion, for which the occupation government bears full responsibility.”

