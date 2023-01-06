U.S. to suffer the fate of Soviet Union: IRGC commander

TEHRAN – The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force has said that the United States will shamefully leave the West Asia region and suffer the fate of the Soviet Union.

General Ismail Qaani said think tanks have corroborated his assessment.



“The United States will be plagued with the fate of the Soviet Union and think tanks have confirmed this,” the commander averred.

General Qaani made the remarks in a commemorative ceremony in Kerman.

He also underlined the need for Iran to hold firm in its “true battle” with the U.S. “Thanks to the blood of Martyr General Qassem Soleimani, the bright dignified path od resistance will continue,” General Qaani said, according to Fars News.

The IRGC Quds force commander also took a jab at Israel, predicting it collapse in the near future. He said Israel’s army has turned into a mess, with no Israeli willing to join it. Referring to a letter put out by the former prime minister of Israel about the dire internal situation, General Qaani said, “The [former] prime minister enumerated their predicaments.”

He added, “In this letter, it is written that the Jews ruled twice in history, and in the first period, which lasted 80 years, discord caused their collapse. In the second stage, which lasted for about 75 years, their rule was destroyed by disputes again. Even today, their differences are so great that they are collapsing.”

General Qaani said that now and for the first time in the life of the Zionist regime, more than half of its army is stationed in the West Bank.

The decline of Israel is seen as part of the broader decline of the United States, which has drawn the attention of many officials and exerts. Barbara F Walter, an American political scientist, is of the opinion that America will continue to decline due to a variety of factors. “America’s democracy declined rapidly between 2016 and 2020. Since 6 January 2021, the U.S. has failed to strengthen its democracy in any way, leaving it vulnerable to continued backsliding into the middle zone,” she said, according to the Guardian.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, has pointed to the decline of the U.S. in a November speech. “One of the things that – I’m saying this now, some other people across the world have apparently said it too – I believe that one of the signs of America’s decline is the election of people like the current and the former president,” he said. “A country of 300 million, 300 million-plus people almost destroys itself and elects a president in the previous term - somebody like Trump whom the world considers to be crazy and after he was defeated, a man like this current one comes to power, and well, you know the stories about him. This is evidence of the decline of a nation. This is evidence of the decline of a civilization. So, this was [matters] related to America.”

The decline of the U.S. in the style of the Soviet Union is now very much in the news. “Historians and political scientists say the Soviet Union's morphing into a gerontocracy toward its end contributed to its demise, arguing that this serves as a cautionary tale for other countries — particularly the US, at a time when many of its top leaders are well beyond the age of retirement typical in other fields,” wrote Business Insider in a recent report.



