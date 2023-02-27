Foes resort to hybrid warfare after relentless defeats: Quds Force chief

TEHRAN - In order to wage their hybrid war against Iran, the enemies have engaged in intensive psychological operations, according to the IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Qaani said on Monday.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran to honor the martyrs of pro-resistance media outlets, Qaani said, “Mainstream media are now under the control of enemies. Foes have lately waged a hybrid war against the Islamic Republic after they suffered successive defeats. Media outlets, therefore, play a significant and integral role throughout this campaign and are widely employed for that purpose.”

Referring to the resistance front and pro-resistance media outlets, he stated that “thank God, they have managed to strengthen their capacities day by day through dedicated efforts and great resolve, despite all stringent limits.”

“The grandeur of the resistance front has been admirably highlighted by pro-resistance media, and it has been demonstrated that maintaining and advancing Islamic principles is required by the directives of God and the Prophet Mohammad,” the top general added.

The Quds Force commander refuted the common and mistaken belief that superior weaponry and bigger financial resources are required for one side to win a war.

“The global arrogance, led by the United States and the Zionist regime, has misinformed the world public opinion by alleging that whoever has more weapons, equipment and assets in a war would emerge as the winner. They are propagating the idea due to the fact that they make money out of arms deals,” Qaani highlighted.

He went on to say, “In order to sell weapons, they used to start conflicts all over the world. All those who formerly believed that military equipment and armaments would decide the outcome of conflicts now acknowledge that those who put up more of a resistance during a conflict ultimately prevail.”

Iran’s Army Chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi asserted on February 6 that after suffering severe setbacks at the hands of the Iranian people and Leader of the Islamic Revolution, foes have turned to a hybrid war against the Islamic establishment.