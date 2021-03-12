We will break the bones of criminal U.S.: Quds force chief

TEHRAN- “We have made it clear that we will break the bones of the criminal U.S.,” Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force, says.

He predicted that the sound of U.S. bone being “fractured will be heard at proper time.”

According to the Tasnim news agency, Qaani also highlighted the Zionist regime’s growing vulnerability, warning Israel that even the wall it is building around itself will be demolished.

“Although Israel has all world’s tools at its disposal, it is building a wall around itself -one meter in width and six meters in height- in order to remain safe. But they (Zionists) must be sure that we will destroy that wall too,” the commander stressed.

Addressing a conference in northeastern city of Mashhad on Friday, General Qaani also said the world’s arrogant powers, including the U.S. and Israel, have become weaker more than ever.

EE/PA

