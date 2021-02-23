Quds Force chief: U.S. only understands language of force

TEHRAN - Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force, says Iran has learned how to deal with the U.S., which only understands the language of force.

“Resistance has taught Iran how to speak with the U.S., which knows the language of force alone,” the Quds Force chief told a conference in Tehran on Tuesday.

Pointing to Iran’s success in turning threats into opportunities in light of resistance, the commander stressed, “The U.S. would back off from issuing threats if it were governed by a wise ruling system.”



“Whatever threats they (Americans) posed turned into the best opportunities (for Iran),” Tasnim quoted General Qaani as saying.

He also referred to Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani who was martyred in a U.S. terrorist attack in Baghdad in January 2020, saying, “Commander Soleimani was seeking security from day one” and for 10 years he was “directly” in war with the world’s monstrous terrorists.

In an address to assassins of General Soleimani, he said, “You are desperate individuals who attributed terrorism to Commander Soleimani and the self-proclaimed defenders of human rights kept silence.”

In comments on February 10, top military adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, said foreign and extra-regional enemies of Iran, specifically “the triangle of evil, namely the Americans, Zionists, Britons and their regional servants” cannot pose serious military threats to Iran.

In a message marking the 42nd anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution earlier in February, Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri warned the enemies in the region and beyond of a crushing response they would get in case of military adventure against Iran.