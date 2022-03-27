EU’s Mora meets Iranian FM in Tehran

TEHRAN – Enrique Mora, the European Union coordinator for the Vienna nuclear talks, held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Tehran on Sunday.

Amir Abdollahian said a "lack of political decision" by the U.S. for lifting sanctions has been the main hurdle to conclude the Vienna talks .

"For us, ensuring full economic dividends and efficient removal of sanctions is chief priority," the minister noted.

The Iranian foreign minister went on to say that the negotiating partners, especially the United States, must adopt a "realistic approach" for resolving the remaining issues to revitalize the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Talking a day before Mora's talks in Tehran, Amir Abdollahian said lifting bans on Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is a "serious and important issue".

Prior to the meeting, Mora met with Amir Abdollahian’s deputy for political affairs Ali Bagheri Kani who acts as Iran’s chief negotiator in the Vienna nuclear talks.

Mora and Bagheri Kani exchanged views about the remaining issues to lift U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Bagheri reiterated the Iranian position that Tehran is serious to finalize the Vienna talks, suggesting that if the U.S. shows pragmatism it is possible to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).