Museum dedicated to historical documents, manuscripts inaugurated in Yazd

TEHRAN – A cultural heritage museum dedicated to historical documents and rare manuscripts was officially inaugurated in Yazd on Friday.

The opening ceremony was attended by Iran’s deputy tourism minister Ali-Asghar Shalbafian and a number of local officials and history buffs, IRNA reported.

The museum is home to more than 12,000 documents including historical books, letters, and contracts brought together by Iranian collector Mehraban Puladin, the report said.

In July 2017, the historical structure of the city of Yazd was named a UNESCO World Heritage. Wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and the southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain, the oasis city enjoys a very harmonious public-religious architecture that dates from different eras.

With its winding lanes, a forest of badgirs (wind catchers), mud-brick houses, atmospheric alleyways, and centuries of history, Yazd is a delightful place to stay, referring to as a ‘don't miss’ destination by almost all travel associates in the region.

ABU/AFM