Intl. conference to discuss sustainable tourism 

TEHRAN –Kordestan University in western Iran, will be hosting an international conference on tourism and development, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The event will explore topics on different branches of tourism, management, marketing, economics, education, culture, and tourism infrastructure, CHTN quoted Yaqub Guylian as saying on Sunday.

A major aim of the conference is to examine the barriers and problems of tourism development and to propose novel solutions to attract domestic and foreign investment.

Moreover, attendees will discuss the role of proper tourism infrastructure to achieve sustainable development, the official added.

The event is scheduled to be attended by Iranian deputy tourism minister Ali-Asghar Shalbafian and participants from Iraq, the UK, and Finland, he noted.

It will be held on March 9 and 10 in collaboration with Kordestan’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, he mentioned.

