Ex-Iran coach Frank O'Farrell dies

TEHRAN – Former Iran football team coach Frank O'Farrell died at the age of 94 on Monday.

The Irishman led Iran to Asian Games success in 1974, and set them on the road to Asian Cup success two years later and, ultimately, World Cup qualification in 1978.

In January 2006, O'Farrell was invited to Iran to attend a ceremony in honor of Persepolis' former players, along with Alan Rogers.

The former West Ham player, started his coaching career at Weymouth in 1961 and also coached Leicester City, Manchester United and Cardiff City.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to O'Farrell’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.