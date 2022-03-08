Esteghlal complete signing of Brazilian defender Raphael Silva

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football club announced the signing of Brazilian defender Raphael Silva da Arruda on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old defender has penned a six-month contract with Esteghlal.

Born in Cuiaba, Brazil, Silva started his senior career in 2010 with Rio Preto Esporte Clube, in Paulista A2. On 19 July 2013, he joined Serie A club Associacao Atletica Ponte Preta.

Silva has also played in Portuguese team Boavist and Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly.

He has joined Esteghlal to strengthen the Blues’ defense on their way to winning Iran football league title after nine years.