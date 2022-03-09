Iran unchanged in FIBA ranking

TEHRAN – Iran basketball team remained unchanged in the latest FIBA World Ranking Men released on Wednesday.

The Iranian team are in the 23rd place.

The U.S., Spain and Australia remained top three, while France swapped spots with Slovenia, going from five to No. 4 on the back of their two wins over Portugal - 94-56 at home and 69-56 in Portugal.

Those two victories secured Les Bleus qualification for the Second Round of European Qualifiers. Slovenia meanwhile lost twice to Finland, 86-76 on the road and then 83-79 at home.

In Asia meanwhile, Kazakhstan had a strong window with wins at Iran (73-69) and Bahrain (95-48) to reach the Second Round with a 4-0 mark and jump two spots in the World Ranking to 68. Lebanon rose one spot to 54 after a 74-63 defeat in Jordan and an 81-68 victory in Saudi Arabia.