TV, radio host Alireza Ghafari dies at 66

TEHRAN –Veteran Iranian TV and radio presenter Alireza Ghafari died of a heart attack in Tehran on Thursday. He was 66.

Graduated in theater directing, he worked in communications and media. He also taught theater and the basics of performing arts at several universities.

In addition, he was the writer and producer of a number of TV and radio programs.

Several cultural figures have expressed their condolences over the death of the late Ghafari.

