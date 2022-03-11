Old cypress named Iran’s 1000th natural heritage

TEHRAN – On Thursday, an old cypress situated in Orzueeyeh village of Kerman province was named Iran’s 1000th natural heritage.

The cypress is estimated to date 1500 to 1600 years, Mehr reported. Over the past couple of years, a great number of long-lived trees have been registered on the prestigious list.

Iran seeks to register a selection of its old trees in the UNESCO World Heritage site. According to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, the quality, number, and diversity of long-lived trees in the country are impressive and astonishing.

So far, more than 2000 long-lived trees have been identified in Iran and their information was recorded. Long-lived trees are known as genetic, botanical, cultural, and even historical reservoirs in the world and there are countless efforts to maintain and protect them.

AFM