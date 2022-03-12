Struggling Shahr Khodro edge Fajr Sepasi: IPL

TEHRAN – Struggling football team Shahr Khodro defeated Fajr Sepasi 1-0 on Matchday 22 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Mojtaba Bijan scored the winning goal in the dying moments of the match from the penalty spot.

Tractor suffered a 2-1 home loss against Foolad.

Havadar and Mes shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Esteghlal lead the table with 54 points, followed by Persepolis with 48 points.

Shahr Khodro sit 16th in the 16-team table with 12 points.