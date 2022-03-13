German firm inks MOU with MERDCI to co-produce solar panels

TEHRAN - Micro Electronics Research Center of Iran (MERDCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the German firm Dr. Hegenbart Unternehmensberatung GMBH & Co. to cooperate in the manufacturing of solar panels and modules.

As reported, the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA)’s Energy Committee has been the coordinator for the signing of the mentioned MOU, the ICCIMA portal reported.

In this regard, Arash Najafi, chairman of the mentioned committee, stressed that transferring new technologies to Iran is one of the main priorities of the ICCIMA Energy Committee.

Based on the mentioned MOU, the German company is going to install a fully automatic production line for the manufacturing of solar panels in the central Fars Province.

In this memorandum, it is emphasized to use the maximum capacity of domestic manpower, resources, and materials to facilitate the technology transfer.

Najafi pointed to the said MOU as a step towards the development of technological capabilities and engineering of solar power plants in the country and noted that: "This memorandum provides a comprehensive mechanism to ensure the improvement of domestic technology in the mentioned area."

He also announced the launch of a consortium comprising of the private sector companies active in the field of energy and added: "This consortium is also going to sign an agreement with the mentioned German company to transfer technology while producing solar panels and promote self-sufficiency in this section.”

“We have also put the export of solar panels on the agenda,” Najafi said.

Back in January, Najafi had said European companies, especially German firms, are currently willing to provide Iran with solar panel production lines.

According to Najafi, the mentioned companies are also ready to purchase the electricity generated by the solar farms established by the mentioned panels on a guaranteed price basis.

The official noted that the government should consider bartering crude oil and oil products with the necessary equipment and machinery for manufacturing solar panels and renewable power plants in order to help develop this sector.

“The government can invest in renewable energies for a limited time by bartering oil and petroleum products in order to help the development of renewable energy and increase the capacity of such power plants in the country, and this is a logical solution,” he said.

EF/MA