Art Dubai hangs works from Iranian galleries

TEHRAN – Four galleries from Tehran attended Art Dubai, a leading West Asian international art fair taking place every March in the United Arab Emirates.

Parallel Circuit Gallery, +2 Gallery, Dastan’s Basement Gallery and Mohsen Gallery sent artworks for the Contemporary category.

Dastan’s Basement also showcased a collection in the Art Dubai Digital category of the three-day event, which wrapped up on Sunday.

Dastan’s Basement took works by Majid Biglari, Amir-Hossein Zanjani, Fereidun Aav, Sepand Danesh and Peybak to the art fair.

Works by Nasser Bakhshi, Mehrdad Mohebali, Maryam Eivazi, Meqdad Lorpur, Asal Peiravi and Andisheh Avini were put on view by +2 Gallery.

Yusha Bashir, Mamali Shafahi, Farrokh Mahdavi and Hoda Kashiha also hung their artworks in collaboration with Parallel Circuit Gallery.

Works by Iranian artists, including Mohammad Ehsai, Reza Derakhshani, Aref Montazeri and Parinaz Eleish Gharagozlu, were showcased by Leila Heller Gallery from New York.

Over the past 15 years, Art Dubai has cemented its role in being a major catalyst in the local, regional and international conversations on art from the West Asian and surrounding region, putting art from these territories onto the global map.

As one of the world’s major art fairs, Art Dubai has further expanded its commitment to cultivating a culture of discovery, offering exciting new global perspectives and broadening conversations about art beyond traditional Western-led geographical scopes and narratives.

The fair drives meaningful engagement with the rich cultural heritage and contemporary art practices of the region and extending to territories across Southeast and Central Asia, the African continent and Latin America through presentations across its gallery sections.

In its role as a talent incubator, Art Dubai has been the launch pad and development platform of the successful careers of artists, curators and art professionals, and continues to celebrate art excellence through its extended fair programming and initiatives.

The art fair also works closely with its partners in producing innovative art programming and supporting the cultural community.

Photo: A file photo shows an art lover visiting an exhibition at Art Dubai.

