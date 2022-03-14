Iran’s 9-month GDP growth at 4.1%: CBI

TEHRAN – The Central Bank of Iran (CBI), in its latest report, has put the growth of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2021) at 4.1 percent.

According to the mentioned data, the figure was 3.4 percent without oil, IRIB reported.

The country’s GDP reached 35.1 quadrillion rials (about $135 billion) in the third quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (September 23-December 21, 2021) which is 5.7 percent more than the figure for the same period in the previous year.

Based on the CBI data, the country’s GDP registered a 5.8-percent rise in the mentioned three months with the oil excluded.

During the said period, with the exception of the agricultural sector which experienced negative growth of 2.5 percent due to the drought and reduced crop production, other economic sectors, including oil, industries, and mining and services respectively grew by 5.4, 3.8, and 8.1 percent, respectively.

During the first nine months of the current year, the country’s services, Oil, industry and mining, and agriculture sectors also registered a value-added growth of 6.5, 11.7, 0.0, and 2.1 percent, respectively, accounting for a share equal to 3.5, 0.9, 0.0, and -0.3 percentage of the total economic growth in the said nine months.

According to the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI), Iran's gross domestic product excluding oil grew 3.3 percent in the second quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (June 22 – September 22, 2021) compared to the same period last year. The figure including oil increased by 4.2 percent.

The SCI put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on September 22, 2021, at 45.8 percent, while the unemployment rate was 9.5 percent.

EF/MA