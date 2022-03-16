Over 2.5m tons of basic goods transported from Mazandaran ports in 11 months

TEHRAN- More than 2.5 million tons of basic commodities were transported from the ports of Mazandaran province, in the north of Iran, to the designated destinations during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-Februaray 19, 2022), according to a provincial official.

Hassan Jahanian, the director-general of road maintenance and transportation of the province, said, “From the beginning of this year to the end of the eleventh month, 150,498 bills of lading have been issued to transport all cargos, with a tonnage of 5,419,496 tons, from the ports of the province, including Fereydunkenar, Amirabad and Nowshahr ports, of which 120,619 bills of lading for a volume of 2,580,667 tons were related to basic goods.”

Back in May 2021, former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had ordered the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) to take the necessary measures to accelerate the clearance of basic goods deposited at the country’s customs.

According to IRICA Deputy Head Mehrdad Jamal Orounaqi, in a meeting of the government economic coordination headquarters, some problems and issues were raised regarding the clearance of goods in the country’s customs, and a report was presented to the president.

Following the mentioned meeting, Rouhani issued a decree ordering to investigate and resolve the mentioned problems and also agreed with the IRICA and Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s proposals in this regard.

