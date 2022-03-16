Iran, Turkey to enhance co-op on women empowerment

TEHRAN – Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Ensieh Khazali, in a meeting on Tuesday with Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services Derya Yanik, discussed joint cooperation in the field of women.

The two officials met on the sidelines of the 66th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW66) being held in New York from March 14 to 25.

Explaining the scientific and social advances of Iranian women, Khazali pointed to winning gold medals as an achievement of Iranian women in sports, expressing hope that Iran and Turkey could cooperate in all fields.

She further suggested holding joint sports competitions and launching scientific projects between Iranian and Turkish women, which was welcomed by the Turkish official.

The two sides welcomed holding joint sports competitions and launching scientific projects. Yanik, for her part, said that Turkey has a similar program for the empowerment of women aged 18 to 29 and that joint actions and activities can have positive effects on this area, expressing readiness on the expansion of cooperation on the empowerment of women.

The priority theme of CSW66 is, “Achieving Gender Equality and the Empowerment of All Women and Girls in the Context of Climate Change, Environment and Disaster Risk Reduction Policies and Programs.”

Earlier this month, Zahra Ershadi, Iran's ambassador and deputy representative to the United Nations, has said that Iran has made significant progress in empowering women, despite U.S. illegal and inhumane sanctions.

According to the Statistical Center of Iran, out of twenty-two (22) million families in Iran, over three (3) million are Women's Head Households and most of them are in less-developed areas. The Government prioritized such families for targeting socio-economic support.”

Addressing the CSW66 meeting on Tuesday, Khazali called on the international community to stand up against unilateral coercive sanctions which have violated the right to development of Iranian women.

“It is necessary to pay attention to the fact that the women of my country are practically fighting against the effects of unilateral coercive sanctions.

The heroic women of this land, who in various fields, along with the men, have recorded remarkable achievements and proved that they do not lag behind; They are currently battling the pressure of oppressive and unilateral sanctions.”

