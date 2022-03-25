1,130 MW to be added to power generation capacity in current year

TEHRAN- Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian has said that 1,130 megawatts (MW) will be added to the country’s power generation capacity in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

“Increasing the electricity generation capacity, we hope that we will pass the summer with the least difficulty”, the minister added.

In the past decade, constant temperature rising and the significant decrease of rainfalls across Iran have put the country in a hard situation regarding electricity supply during peak consumption periods.

Last year, however, new deteriorating factors like severe drought and the decline in the country’s water resources as well as a new wave of illegal cryptocurrency mining across the country have also worsened the situation.

Iran's Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (known as Tavanir) has previously announced that the company is implementing over 40 different programs for managing the situation and to prevent blackouts in the country.

Back in October 2021, Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Energy Ministry for constructing 10,000 megawatts (MW) capacity of power plants across the country.

The MOU was signed by Industry Minister Reza Fatemi Amin and Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mehrabian noted that these power plants will be built to meet the needs of industrial sectors and according to the signed MOU, industries will meet their electricity needs through them and the surplus power will be injected into the national grid.

