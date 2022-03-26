Iconic landmarks in Tehran to go dark for ‘Earth Hour’

TEHRAN – Tehran’s iconic structures, including the Milad Tower, the Azadi Tower, and the Nature Bridge, will be switched off from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. local time to mark Earth Hour.

Earth Hour is an annual tradition in which people switch off their lights to spread awareness about sustainability and climate change.

Started by the World Wildlife Fund in 2007, it takes place on the last Saturday of the month of March from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. local time.

Today, Earth Hour aims to increase awareness and spark global conversations on protecting nature, tackling the climate crisis, and working together to shape a brighter future for us all.

Natural systems are vital for all our futures – and yet, the rate of global loss of nature during the past 50 years is unprecedented in human history. Nature not only provides us food, water, clean air, and other services worth over $125 trillion a year – it is also one of our strongest allies against the climate crisis, according to the Earth Hour website.

In Iran, the event was first celebrated in 2011 by turning lights off on the Milad Tower.

Photo: Tehran’s landmark Milad Tower goes dark each year on Earth Hour.